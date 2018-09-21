Football Players Of The Week
Carlinville Football Awards vs. Pana (Week 4)
Country Financial/Gary Edwards Offensive Player of the Game
Jarret Easterday and Kyle Dixon have been selected as this week’s Country Financial/Gary Edwards Co-Offensive Player of the Games.
Easterday, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound senior quarterback threw a school-record 7 touchdown passes while completing 15-of-22 passes for 324 yards to lead Carlinville to a 49-12 South Central Conference win over Pana this week. Five of those touchdown passes went to Dixon, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior wide receiver. Dixon had 8 catches total in the game for 234 yards.
“Last night on offense, those two seemed to hook up quite a bit,” said Carlinville head coach Chad Easterday of Easterday and Dixon. “Kyle’s athleticism really showed up in the game and Jarret put the ball on the money. We took control right out of the gate.”
Easterday and Dixon each received a plaque, courtesy of Edwards, a Country Financial representative in Carlinville along with a large pizza compliments of Little Italy’s Pizza in the Carlinville Plaza.
The Cubby Hole Defensive Player of the Game
The entire Carlinville defense was named The Cubby Hole Defensive Player of the Game.
The Cavaliers put together a total team effort on defense holding the high-powered Pana offense to just 32 yards rushing and 266 total yards for the game. The CHS defensive unit completely shut down the Panther’s offense while building a 49-6 halftime lead in a battle between two state-ranked opponents.
“I think they (the defense) sometimes get overshadowed with the points we put on the board and the yardage for our offense,” Easterday said. “We only allowed 32 yards rushing and had a great goal line stand. We ran in multiple players and used multiple packages last night seamlessly. I thought our defensive effort was top notch.”
The defense will share a plaque, courtesy of The Cubby Hole along with a pizza party compliments of Nick’s Pizza in Carlinville and the Carlinville Football Club.
Reid Kleeman (left), Kyle Dixon and Blaze Ballowe team up to make a defensive stop in Friday night’s game against Pana. The Carlinville defense held Pana to just 32 yards rushing in a 49-12 South Central Conference win. Photo by Brad Kleeman.
Farmer’s Insurance Game Changer Award
Ethan Wallace and Jake Ambuel share the Farmer’s Insurance/Jacob Hainsfurther Game Changer Award this week.
Wallace, a 5-foot-9, 170-pound senior is a running back and linebacker. Ambuel, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior is a wide receiver/defensive back. Both players had great games and made key plays on a goal line stand in the first quarter. Ambuel made a great play to knock down a pass in the end zone and Wallace came up a huge quarterback sack on 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line.
Wallace had 146 yards rushing on 15 carries, while Ambuel caught 6 passes for 87 yards. On defense Ambuel had five defended passes.
“Both of those players stepped up in critical situations” Easterday said. “Ethan’s sack on the 1-yard line and then his performance on offense was kind of unique in it’s own way – he did it when we needed it most and helped run the clock out and had some great runs. Jake knocked down some good passes and he turned it on on offense.”
Both Wallace and Ambuel received a plaque courtesy of Farmer’s Insurance agent Jacob Hainsfurther in Carlinville along with a large pizza compliments of Reno’s Pizza in Carlinville.