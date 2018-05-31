Students In the news

ROCKFORD (May 31, 2018) – Three Macoupin County students recently graduated from the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Rockford. Alyssa Emery of Girard, Dyllan Tiburzi of Benld, and Mariah Sisson of Virden graduated with doctor of medicine degrees on May 11. All three spent time in medical school focusing on rural medicine as part of the Rural Medicine Education Program (RMED), and will be training in primary care specialties.

Emery, the daughter of Farley and Annette Cole, is a 2010 graduate of Girard High School and a 2014 graduate of the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana. She will be training in family medicine at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.

Tiburzi, the son of Dennis and Susan Tiburzi, is a 2010 graduate of Gillespie High School and a 2014 graduate of the University of Illinois at Springfield. Tiburzi was inducted into the Gold Humanism Honor society during his final year of medical school and at graduation received the James E. Rebel award for exemplifying a dedication and enthusiasm towards patients, fellow students, and others. He will be training in family medicine at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Ind.

Sisson, the daughter of Richard and Stephanie Sisson, is a 2010 graduate of Virden High School and a 2014 graduate of Illinois College. She will be training at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.

*****

Private First Class Nicholas Jarman, son of Shane and Jodi Jarman and brother of Rylee Jarman of Gillespie, has received an appointment to the class of 2022 at the United States Military Academy at West Point.

A 2017 graduate of Gillespie High School, he is the grandson of Larry and Marilyn Goldasich of Mt. Clare and Dwayne and Wanda Jarman of Litchfield. He joined the Army National Guard, completed basic training at Fort Benning, Ga., and completed his AIT in IT at Fort Gordon, Ga., where he graduated with honors.

The appointed members of the class of 2022 will report to West Point on July 2.

*****

The following students were named to the spring 2018 dean’s list at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Benld: Andrew Crook and Daniel Dobrino.

Brighton: Cassidy Ackerman, Bailey Allen, Jacob Bowman, Taylor Bozarth, Benjamin Gallaher, Timothy Hemphill, Joshua Jorden, Nicholas Klein, Erica McCord, Megan Paulda, Caleb Rich, Jordyn Roady, Aaron Tutterow, and Emily Wolff.

Bunker Hill: Megan Beachum, Erica Cox, Allison McElroy, Caleb Moore, Jennifer Robbins, Samantha Scroggins, Katelyn Shaw, Shannon Stumpf, and Allison Taylor.

Carlinville: Devyn Fones, Anessa Hart, Emily Hicks, Molly Reiher, and Jackson Smith.

Gillespie: Cameron Corbin, Samantha Fritz, Ashlen Hayes, Nathan Henrichs, Justine Hill, and Jarrod Koski.

Girard: Jill Cherry and Madalyn Crawford.

Mount Olive: Chloe Gretak, Kelsey Hudzik, Alison Knowles, Nathaniel Spaller, and Austin Viehweg.

Staunton: Lindsay Allen, Devin Barrett, Brooke Bekeske, Kaitlen Bruhn, Margaret Bruhn, Tritan Coan, Mallory Feldmann, Dallas Foster, Dennis Foster, Katelyn Fox, Thomas Homeier, Kaitlyn Jensen, Leyla Kays, Allison Mitchell, Ethan Mullenix, Jenna Nowell, Charles Pelo, Blaine Ray, and Zoe Sheets.

Virden: Haley Mason.

Wilsonville: Scott Antrobus.

*****

The following Macoupin County students were among 1,520 to earn a degree from the University of Illinois, Springfield, at the conclusion of the spring semester on May 12.

Carlinville: Dominic Marchiori, bachelor of arts in psychology.

Mount Olive: Stephanie Schwab, master of arts in educational leadership.

Plainview: Katelyn Buckner, bachelor of arts in psychology, cum laude.

Virden: Devon W. Cooperider, bachelor of arts in history; Derek M. Coppinger, master of science in computer science; Olivia E. Langheim, bachelor of science in biology, cum laude;

Kaitlyn A. Sirtout, master of arts in human development counseling; and Ava M. Williams, bachelor of science in clinical laboratory science.

*****

Alexander Eldred, son of Abbe Eldred and Andy Eldred, received his doctor of pharmacy degree, cum laude, from St. Louis College of Pharmacy on May 12. He is now preparing to take the state of Illinois Pharmacy Board exams this summer.

*****

The following Macoupin County students were named to the spring 2018 dean’s list at Western Illinois University in Macomb: Rachel L. Baldwin and Faith N. Scott of Brighton; Ashley L. Wadsworth of Bunker Hill; Ronald J. Hannig, Nichole L. Miller and Logan M. Turley of Carlinville; Joshua C. Franke of Staunton; and Emily L. Millburg of Virden.

*****

Christopher P. Callahan of Carlinville was named to the spring 2018 dean’s list at South Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D.