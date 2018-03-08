Bernard E. Bell, 72

CHESTERFIELD (March 8, 2018) – Bernard Eugene Bell, 72 of Chesterfield, passed away Monday evening, March 5, 2018, at his residence in Chesterfield.

Bernard was born January 22, 1946, in Chesterfield, a son of Clyde H. and Doris L (Wayman) Bell.

Bernard graduated from Jerseyville High School with the class of 1966.

Bernard proudly served his country in the Army during Vietnam.

He later married Laura M. (Watkins) April 7, 2006.

Bernard retired after 30 years from the Olin Corporation in Alton, IL. He enjoyed taking trips on his motorcycle and spending the afternoon fishing.

Bernard was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Crystal Bell.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 9, 2018, 9:00 to 11:00 at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, IL where funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM.

Burial will follow in Maple Lawn Cemetery, close to Fidelity, IL.

Bernard is survived by his wife, Laura Mae Bell of Perry, MO, brothers, Jimmy Bell of Alton, IL, Rolla E. (Virginia) Bell of Alton, IL, Carson (Denny) Bell of Alton, IL, sister, Cheuquetia Bell of Bunker Hill, IL, several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Chesterfield Community Club.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.