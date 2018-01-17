County tourney: Gillespie, Southwestern girls win Tuesday

GIRARD (Jan. 17, 2018) – Gillespie and Southwestern gained tournament-opening wins at the Macoupin County girls’ basketball tournament Tuesday evening.

Southwestern gained a 67-33 win over North Mac to open their portion of the tournament. North Mac finishes 0-2 in pool play and will play in the fifth place game at noon Saturday.

Southwestern plays Carlinville on Thursday, with the winner advancing to the championship.

The Piasa Birds jumped out to a 23-6 lead after one quarter, behind eight points from Molly Novack, six from Bailey Wiebel and five from Korrie Hopkins.

Cailyn Martin had six second quarter points for North Mac, but the Panthers still trailed 33-16 at the half. It became a 46-24 lead after three quarters.

Lexy Hall had all eight of her points in the fourth quarter for Southwestern.

Novack scored 17 points for the Piasa Birds, with Weibel ading 12 points. Annie Gallaher had nine points.

Martin had 15 points for North Mac.

Gillespie 63, Bunker Hill 40

The Miners opened county with a convincing win over Bunker Hill, which fell to 1-1 in the tournament.

Gillespie led 15-5 after one quarter and 29-16 at the half. It was 48-24 through three quarters.

Paige Niemeyer had 12 of her 17 points in the first half to lead the Miners. Rylee Jarman added 11 points.

Bunker Hill got 18 points from Mallory Schwegel.

Girls tournament standings: Pool A: Carlinville 1-0; Southwestern 1-0; North Mac 0-2

Pool B: Gillespie 1-0; Bunker Hill 1-1; Staunton 0-1;

Boys tournament standings: Pool A: Carlinville 1-0; Southwestern 1-0; Mt. Olive 0-2

Pool B: Staunton 2-0; North Mac 2-0; Gillespie 0-2; Bunker Hill 0-2

—

At Staunton, the Bulldogs edged the Griffins in a makeup non-tournament contest Tuesday evening.

Staunton led 13-5 after a quarter, but the Griffins pulled within 34-33 heading to the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs hung on to gain the win.

Abby Scanzoni had 19 points and 12 rebounds for Staunton. Savannah Bruhn and Ashleigh Painter both had nine points. Painter had three assists and two steals.