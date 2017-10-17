Bryan L. Huff, 47

CHESTERFIELD (Oct. 17, 2017) – Bryan L. Huff, 47, of Chesterfield passed away at 2:55 p.m., Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born April 20, 1970, in Carrollton to Kenneth L. and Rosemary (Pressler) Huff. He married Deborah L. (Mosby) Huff on Nov. 26, 1988, in Fayette; she survives.

Mr. Huff worked for Carlinville Area Hospital as an outpatient service technician for 29 years and worked for Dunn’s Ambulance Service as an emergency medical technician-intermediate for 28 years. He was an 11-year member of Macoupin County 4-H, which fed his love for chickens and goats. During Carlinville’s football season, he was seen on the sidelines giving his time and talents. Though he didn’t have much free time, he enjoyed spending it with his family and friends.

In addition to his wife, surviving are his parents, Kenneth and Rosemary Huff of Chesterfield; three sons, Alex K. (Megan) Huff of Carrollton, Derek M. Huff and Caleb D. Huff, both of Chesterfield; one granddaughter, Brynna Huff of Carrollton; two sisters, Lori Huff of Kirksville, Mo., and Jessica (Jon) Fish of Trimble, Mo.; and a brother, Daryn M. (LaCreatia) Huff of Greenfield.

He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Jean Dowland; and grandparents, Harold and Geraldine Huff and Frank and Elizabeth Pressler.

Friends may call from 4-8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 20, at Targhetta and Wooldridge Funeral Home in Brighton. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 21, at the funeral home, with Rev. Ray Robinson officiating. Burial will be in Chesterfield Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the family.