Richard H. Crabtree, 77

GILLESPIE (August 21, 2017) – Richard H. Crabtree, 77, of Gillespie, died at Carlinville Area Hospital, Carlinville, IL on Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 3:07 p.m.

He was born January 27, 1940, in Staunton, IL to Clyde H Crabtree & Virginia M. Crabtree. He is survived by his brother, Jerry Crabtree of Gillespie, IL, sister, June Waggaman of Las Cruces, NM, nephew and niece, Jude of Caseyville, IL & Candace of Chicago, IL.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters in infancy, sisters, Judith Greco, & Dinah Crabtree.

Friends may call on Thursday, August 24, 2017 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 24, 2017 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie. Burial will be at Staunton Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, IL is in charge of the arrangements.