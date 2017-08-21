Nancy L. Strohbeck, 82

CARLINVILLE (August 21, 2017) – Nancy Lee (Totsch) Strohbeck, 82, of Carlinville passed away Saturday, August 19, 2017, at Heritage Health & Skilled Nursing in Carlinville, IL. She was born January 18, 1935, in Carlinville, IL to Ralph and Forrest (Caudle) Totsch. Nancy married Lloyd Strohbeck August 26, 1956, at Memorial Christian Church in Carlinville.

She is preceded in death by her parents, four brothers: Kent, Marvin, Gerald, and Lyndall; and sister: Patricia Crawford.

Nancy worked as an RN at Carlinville Area Hospital for 40 years. She also was a member of Memorial Christian Church, Macoupin County Historical Society, and Master Gardeners. Nancy also volunteered with the LINK program, maintaining a relationship with some of her LINK students the balance of her life.

She is survived by her husband Lloyd, and her children Ronald (Carol) Strohbeck, Randall (JoAnn) Strohbeck, Peggy (Mike) Graham, and Sally Strohbeck, all of Carlinville, brothers Leslie (Sherrill) Totsch of Carlinville, Keith Totsch of Waukegan, and sister, Judy (Bill) Gunning of Carlinville, brother-in-law Bill Crawford, Carlinville, and sister-in-law Mary Ellen Totsch, Chicago. Nancy also leaves behind 9 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 24, 2017, from 4-7 at Memorial Christian Church.

A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held Friday, August 25, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Memorial Christian Church with Rev Christopher Strohbeck officiating.

Burial will follow at Prairie Lawn Cemetery in Carlinville, IL.

Memorials may be made to the Macoupin County Historical Society or the Memorial Christian Church.

