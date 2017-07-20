7 20 17

The Carlinville Claybusters strong season continued following competition at the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) state shoot at the World Shooting Complex in Sparta.

The team brought home 13 squad awards and one individual awards in three disciplines: Trap, Skeet and Sporting Clays.

The team has multiple members qualifying for the SCTP national competition in Marengo, Ohio.

Among first place finishers from Carlinville included the Trap team Rookie Division of Kaleb Wieties, Logan Lawton, Kyle Coats, Michael McWhorter and Hannah Lyons.

The Intermediate entry division Trap team also placed first with team members Conner McEvers, Ben Warwick, Gavin Rynders, Boedy Baker and Luke Lorton.

Intermediate advanced division first place Trap team included Hayden Vetter, Brady Cox, Seth Reno, Keaton Whalen and David Hutchinson.

Intermediate entry division first place skeet team members were Ben Warwick, Ty Leach and Luke Lorton.

Intermediate entry division first place sporting clays included Ty Leach, Ben Warwick and Luke Lorton.

Intermediate advanced division first place sporting clays included Bradley Rynders, Brady Cox and Hayden Vetter.

Junior varsity division first place sporting clays included Dylan Cunningham, Nick Graham and Koby Pitchford.

Elise Baker was the Trap Division high lady.

Intermediate entry division second place trap team included Ty Leach, Tyson Goode, Richard Campbell, Justin Paul and Tanner Goode.

Junior varsity division second place trap team included Elise Baker, Connor Simons, Nick Graham, Dylan Cunningham and Koby Pitchford.

Intermediate advanced division second place skeet team members included Owen Nixon, Hank Rhodes and Brady Cox.

Intermediate entry division second place sporting clays team members included Tyson Goode, Tanner Goode and Gavin Rynders.

Third place varsity division trap team included Tom Sanson, Steven Holder, Jason Weller, Dylan Rikas and Issac Barnes.

Third place intermediate advanced sporting clays team members included Seth Reno, Owen Nixon and Hank Rhodes.

The coaches are Bruce Barnes and Dwayne Nixon.

cutlines

First place Trap, Rookie Division, from left, include Kaleb Wieties, Logan Lawton, Kyle Coates, coach Bruce Barnes, Michael McWhorter and Hannah Lyons.

First place Trap, Intermediate Entry Division, from left, include Conner McEvers, Ben Warwick, Gavin Rynders, Boedy Baker, coach Bruce Barnes and Luke Lorton.

First place Trap, Intermediate Advanced Entry Division, from left, include Hayden Vetter, Brady Cox, Seth Reno, coach Bruce Barnes, Keaton Whalen and David Hutchinson.

First place Skeet, Intermediate Division, from left, include Ben Warwick, coach Dwayne Nixon, Ty Leach and Luke Lorton.

First place Sporting Clays, Intermediate Advanced Division, from left, include Bradley Rynders, Brady Cox, coach Dwayne Nixon and Hayden Vetter.

First place Sporting Clays, junior varsity division, from left included Dylan Cunningham, coach Dwayne Nixon and Nick Graham. Not pictured: Koby Pitchford.

Coach Bruce Barnes with Elise Baker, who was the High Lady for the Trap Division.