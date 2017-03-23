Cavies second in season opening soccer tourney

Ashley Hayes’ Carlinville Cavaliers girls soccer team opened the season with their annual Spring Cup tournament out at Blackburn College last week.

The Cavaliers finished second by winning two and losing in the championship to Pleasant Plains.

CHS 5, Fr. McGivney 0

The Cavaliers dominated possession of the ball, particularly in the first half, in establishing early control to beat the Griffins Thursday night in the season and tournament opener.

The Cavies got on the board just seven minutes into the contest. Off a corner kick from Gabby Marchiori, it was headed in by Hannah Lair for a quick 1-0 lead.

About seven minutes later, the Cavaliers struck once more, as Adriann Welte found open space on the left side near the net, taking the pass from Rory Drew to kick it through the goal. It was a 2-0 game.

Around 25 minutes into the first half, Carlinville made it 3-0 on an unassisted goal from Lair who was hanging out in front of the net.

It stood that way going into the half. Carlinville goalie Sarah DeNeve was on her own little island in the first half with no activity on her side of the field at all. She didn’t even make any saves in the game, as the Cavaliers held a 16-0 edge in shots.

Carlinville got unassisted goals from Marissa Woolfolk and Maggie Ratcliff in the second half to make the final score of 5-0.

Carlinville held a 14-3 edge in corner kicks.

Carlinville 1, Civic Memorial 1

In Saturday’s semifinal, the Cavaliers and Eagles played to a 1-1 draw through regulation. The Cavaliers got two penalty kick goals to advance to the tournament championship.

Civic Memorial scored early in the first half at 6:39 on an unassisted goal from Kaity Kappler. It remained a 1-0 Eagles lead into the half.

Carlinville would get the tying goal at 51:47, when Lynde Gibbs scored unassisted to tie things up at 1-1.

It stayed 1-1 through regulation, with Carlinville getting penalty kick goals from Grace Hulin and Woolfork to earn the Cavies a trip to the tournament championship.

DeNeve made nine saves, as the Cavies had an 11-10 edge in shots on goal. Carlinville had seven corners to just one for Civic Memorial. The Cavies had five fouls to the Eagles’ three.

Pleasant Plains 3, Carlinville 1

In Saturday afternoon’s championship, the Cardinals scored three times in the first half and made it hold up in a 3-1 win over the Cavaliers.

Plains entered the championship match having scored 15 goals in its first two wins against Greenville and Central Catholic of Bloomington.

Plains broke free at 18:08 with an unassisted goal from Ali Fraase to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead.

Around nine minutes later, Brooklyn Blackwell scored to make it 2-0, and Emily King scored off an Annie Burns assist at 33:00 to make it 3-0.

Drew got the Cavaliers on the board early in the second half with her first goal five minutes after the halftime break ended.

Plains held a 12-8 edge in shots, with DeNeve making nine saves to seven saves for Pleasant Plains.

Carlinville held a 7-2 edge in corners, and had eight fouls to the Cardinals four.

Civic Memorial beat Bloomington Central Catholic 6-3 in the third place match, while Father McGivney went 2-1 for the tournament, defeating Staunton 5-2 for fifth place. Greenville downed Auburn 3-2 for seventh place.

Carlinville travels to Southwestern for a contest Tuesday evening, with a recap available on enquirerdemocrat.com. The team is at Staunton on Thursday.