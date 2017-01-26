Players of the Week

Country Financial Basketball Player of the Week

This week’s Gary Edwards County

Financial basketball player of the week is from the Carlinville girls team.

Hannah Lair scored 12 points against Gillespie in the Macoupin County Tournament semifinals, including a three-pointer with five seconds left in regulation to send the game in overtime. She then went on to score all six Carlinville points in overtime, including the game winning reverse layup in a 46-44 victory.

The win sent the Cavaliers to the county championship game against Mt. Olive.

“Hannah has been fun to coach for four seasons,” said Carlinville coach Darrin DeNeve. “She is always ready to play, she’s a great teammate, and she’s having a very solid senior season.”

Wrestler of the Week

Carlinville Wrestler of the week, sponsored by the Cubby Hole.

Freshman wrestler Carl Bellm went 2-0 last week in a home meet against Beardstown, Jerseyville, and New Berlin.

Bellm posted his first high school victory by pinning Keegan Hall of Beardstown in the first period (1:37). Bellm wasted no time adding to his win column when he matched up against Jack Bucchinio of New Berlin. Bellm used great technique to secure his second pin fall of the evening.

He finished off the New Berlin wrestler with 34 seconds remaining in the first period.

“Carl has shown great improvement over the year and has the drive to improve his skills,” said Carlinville wrestling coach Tim Johnson.

Congrats to Carl on his victories. He will receive a wrestler of the week T-shirt compliments of the Cubby Hole.

Not to be forgotten, Cavie freshman Jeffrey Stufflebean also posted his first career victory on Tuesday night, winning a close match with Ever Reynoso of Beardstown (8-6). Congrats to Jeffrey as well.