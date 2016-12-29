Rotary Club students of the Quarter

Carlinville Rotary Club recently announced that sixth-grader Lillie Reels, seventh-grader Ethan Siglock and eighth-grader Anthony Joiner were chosen as the Carlinville Middle School Students of the Quarter for the second quarter of the 2016-17 academic year.

Reels is the daughter of John and Vanessa Reels. According to a press release issued by the club, “Lillie is a great example and role model for the students at CMS. Lillie is kind, compassionate, eager to learn, and always willing to work with anyone in the classroom. She works extremely hard to enhance her education and to help her peers as well. There is always a smile on Lillie’s face and she is always positive. Lillie does her best at all times. She is a pleasure to have in class and we enjoy spending each day watching her learn and helping her achieve her goals.”

Siglock is the son of Derren and Kristin Siglock. According to the press release, “Ethan displays exceptional character in the classroom. Ethan is a role-model to his classmates, leading by example. He eagerly steps in to lend a helping hand to a teacher or peer without waiting to be asked. He follows classroom and school rules with a pleasant attitude and a smile, always putting forth exceptional effort. Ethan performs well academically and is active in extracurricular sports, namely cross country and basketball so far.”

Joiner is the son of Gregory and Vicki Joiner. According to the release, “Anthony Joiner is respectful and responsible. He shows pride in his country, community and school. He is an active leader in his classes and in his 4-H group, in which he has won many awards. Anthony is a leader by example. The eighth grade teachers and students enjoy his great sense of humor. Anthony’s work ethic and helpfulness is exemplary and will help him to reach great heights in whatever he chooses to do.”