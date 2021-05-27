2021 Macoupin County Fair Little Miss Contestants

This year’s Little Miss contestants are, front row, from left, Charlotte Carr, Nora Meisenheimer, Kate Gray and Amelia Jaeger; back row, from left are Alexis Carr, Hadley Vaughan, Avery Smith, 2019 Little Miss Macoupin County Fair Queen Mattie Norris, Sadie Roberts, Alivia James and Gia Smith. Photos provided by Paige Dambacher with P. Dambacher Photography.

2021 Little miss contestants are Charlotte Carr daughter of Andrew & Kelsey Carr of Carlinville; Nora Meisenheimer daughter of Keith & Lisa Meisenheimer of Palmyra; Kate Gray daughter of Derek & Laura Gray of Hettick; Amelia Jaeger daughter of Jason & Lauren Jaeger of Carlinville; Alexis Carr daughter of Andrew & Kelsey Carr of Carlinville; Hadley Vaughan daughter of Christopher & Meleah Vaughan of Carlinville; Avery Smith daughter of Corina Kaptena of Staunton; 2019 Little Miss Macoupin County Fair Queen Mattie Norris daughter of Jarrett & Kelsey Norris of Carlinville; Sadie Roberts daughter of Seth & Whitney Roberts of Carlinville; Alivia James daughter of Chris & Vicki James of Virden; and Gia Smith daughter of Michael & Amanda Smith of Gillespie.

