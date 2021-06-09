2021 Carlinville Lions queen candidates

2021 Carlinville Lions queen candidates

The 2021 Lions Carnival will be held on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11. Running for Lions queen candidates from left are Caylee McDaniels, daughter of Scott and Niki McDaniels; Braylee Gilmore, daughter of Michael and Robin Gilmore; Ashley Aubin daughter of Ricky and Diana Aubin; Caroline Gibbel daughter of Chris and Erica Gibbel; Briana Sanchez daughter of Tony and Shalena Maberry and Lauren Summers daughter of Pamela Winsel and Peter Summers. Photo by Carrie Harris.

Community, Events, Local News, Society

