2021 Carlinville Lions queen candidates announced

The 2021 Lions Carnival will be held on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11. Competing for Lions queen candidates for the 2021 Lions Carnival are Ashley Aubin, daughter of Ricky and Diana Aubin; Caroline Gibbel, daughter of Chris and Erica Gibbel; Braylee Gilmore, daughter of Michael and Robin Gilmore; Caylee McDaniels, daughter of Scott and Niki McDaniels; Briana Sanchez, daughter of Tony and Shalena Maberry; and Lauren Summers, daughter of Pete Summers and Pam Winsel.

