Over 1,000 COVID-19 vaccinations distributed in Macoupin County

Coronavirus vaccination distribution for Phase 1A is continuing throughout the state this week. As of Jan. 11, over 1,000 vaccinations have been successfully completed in Macoupin County.

Procedures are in place to provide the second dose to those persons in Phase 1A who have received the first dose and plans are underway for when Phase 1B is announced.

Walgreens and CVS Pharmacies are contracted to vaccinate all long-term care facilities, both residents and staff. The goal is to have all long-term care in Illinois completed with both doses within the next twelve weeks.

Once Illinois makes substantial progress in Phase 1A and vaccine deliveries increase, the Phase 1B vaccination process will be cleared to begin. This phase will include frontline essential workers and residents age 65 and over.

To prepare for Phase B, the Macoupin County Public Health Department is asking the general public to register their interest in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. This is the first step in the process, and it does not guarantee a vaccine through the Macoupin County Public Health Department.

The link to the survey is available now on the Macoupin County Public Health Department’s website at www.mcphd.net (click COVID-19 information in upper righthand corner) and the MCPHD’s Facebook page.

Those that have already received a consent and checklist from the MCPHD through their employer or organization, should not complete this survey because it will create a duplication of information and delay the speed of the process.

People will be asked to provide their full contact information on the survey, including name, address, phone number, date of birth and email address. If a person does not have access to the internet, they can call MCPHD’s COVID-19 helpline at 217-313-5078 for assistance in completing the survey.

Before completing the survey, health department staff encourage individuals to view the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine fact sheets which can both be found on their respective websites.

Based on Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines, when the vaccine is made available, everyone will be contacted to schedule an appointment.

Because the health department receives quick notice on vaccine quantity and expected delivery time and because of the tight restrictions around storage and handling of the vaccine, it will be necessary to plan vaccination clinics with short notice to the priority groups and to the public.

Read the rest of the story in this week’s Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat Newspaper.