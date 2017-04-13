0-0-0, it’s magic for Cavies soccer

4 13 17

Carlinville’s girls soccer team continued its offensive rhythm on a good note, shutting out Auburn 8-0 on Thursday afternoon in Divernon.

The Cavaliers held a 20-1 edge in shots and had six first half goals en route to victory.

Skylar Nickel had a hat trick for Carlinville, along with an assist.

Grace Hulin’s penalty kick at 17:59 put the Cavaliers up 1-0. Nearly four minutes later, Nickel’s first goal, assisted by Gabby Marchiori made it 2-0.

Rory Drew then netted a pair of goals less than two minutes apart, assisted by Nickel and Grace Zachary.

Unassisted goals by Adrianne Welte and Nickel late in the half made it a 6-0 game.

Nickel scored off a Drew assist and then Auburn scored an own goal which made the final score of 8-0.

Carlinville (7-2) was led in goal by Sarah DeNeve. The Cavies had seven corner kicks to Auburn’s one, and had two fouls to the Trojans one foul.

Carlinville 5, Williamsville 0

On the day Marissa Woolfolk signed to play college soccer at Kaskaskia College, the Cavaliers came out and shut down the Bullets of Williamsville Friday evening by a 5-0 score.

Carlinville held a 15-0 edge in shots and 16-0 in corner kicks, in improving to 7-2 overall.

Marchiori made it 1-0 with an unassisted goal at 6:48. She then assisted on a Drew goal some four minutes later, and it was 2-0 at 10:49.

Marchiori again scored unassisted at 15:30, and Nickel’s goal at 29:37 gave Carlinville a 4-0 halftime lead.

Lexi Egelhoff scored at 45:20, assisted by Drew, for the lone goal of the second half.

DeNeve picked up the shutout win for Carlinville in goal.

Carlinville 6, East Alton-WR 0

For the second straight game, the Cavies did not allow a shot on goal as Carlinville whipped visiting East Alton-Wood River Monday evening.

Nickel got Carlinville on the board at 3:06 on an unassisted goal, followed six minutes later by Drew’s unassisted goal.

Marchiori scored unassisted at 35:37, and Adrianne Welte’s goal, assisted by Marchiori at 37:51, gave Carlinville a 4-0 halftime lead.

Drew got her second goal, assisted by Zachary at 43:20, and Makayla Proctor scored unassisted at 72:09 to wrap up the scoring.

Carlinville held a 16-0 edge in shots to win behind goalie DeNeve.

The Cavies had seven corner kicks to none for the Oilers.

Carlinville heads to North Mac on Tuesday.